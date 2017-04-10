Herbalife short thesis 'running on empty'

Taking in a viewing of "Betting on Zero" over the weekend, Pivotal analyst Tim Ramey calls the documentary a "sad reflection on [Bill Ackman] who been consistently been wrong on this name."

All the things Ackman said would happen - that Herbalife (HLF +1.8% ) would never get a Big 4 auditor, that it would never get a clean audit opinion, that the FTC would shut it all down, that HLF could never refinance it debt, that a death spiral was imminent after the FTC settlement - never happened.

Source: Bloomberg