Dreamliner cost to drop $2M-$3M/plane via 3-D printed titanium, supplier says

Norwegian 3-D printer Norsk Titanium says Boeing (NYSE:BA) has hired it to print the first structural titanium parts for the 787 Dreamliner, paving the way for cost savings of $2M-$3M for each plane.

The contract appears to be a significant step in Boeing's effort to cut the cost of its barely profitable 787 and a sign of growing industrial acceptance of 3-D printing technology.

Boeing has been trying to cut the cost of titanium on the 787, which requires more of the metal than other models because of its carbon-fiber composite fuselage and wings; titanium also is used extensively on Airbus's carbon-fiber A350.