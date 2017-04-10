RetailMeNot to be acquired for $630M

RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) will be acquired for $11.60/share in cash, by Harland Clarke Holdings.

Shares were halted for news pending at $7.75. Trading will resume at 4:45 p.m.

The sale price is a 50% premium over Friday's close and a premium of about 36% over 60 days' average close.

It means an equity value of about $630M.

Harland Clarke is owner of Valassis, which provides consumer targeting insights. It will combine that firm with RetailMeNot's audience distribution strengths to become "the consumer savings destination of choice.

RetailMeNot's board has unanimously approved the deal.