Stocks end little changed amid investor caution

The major stock market averages eked out tiny gains, held in check by concerns over heightened geopolitical tensions.

Investor participation was light, with only 794M shares changing hands at the NYSE floor vs. the 200-day average of 1.1B.

Energy (+0.8%) topped today's leaderboard as WTI crude oil finished 1.6% higher at $53.06/bbl following further production complications in Libya.

The consumer discretionary group (+0.4%) was buttressed by retailers, as shown by the 1.5% surge in the SPDR S&P Retail ETF; utilities, industrials (+0.2%), consumer staples (+0.3%) and real estate (+0.7%) also gained.

On the flip side, financials (-0.3%), telecom services (-0.3%), health care (-0.2%) and tech (-0.2%) lagged.

U.S. Treasury prices ticked higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield settling down 2 bps at 2.36%.