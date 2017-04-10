Hub Group guides Q1, FY 2017 earnings below consensus amid soft pricing

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) guides Q1 and FY 2017 EPS below consensus estimates; shares are halted.

HUBG sees Q1 EPS of $0.30-$0.32 vs. analyst consensus of $0.45, and expects Q1 revenue to grow 10%-12%, which would compute to $886M-$903M vs. $882M consensus; for FY 2017, HUBG expects EPS of $1.60-$1.80 vs. $2.39 consensus.

HUBG says it is experiencing a soft pricing environment due primarily to excess truck capacity and extraordinarily aggressive intermodal pricing; HUBG says it anticipated that intermodal pricing would begin to rise in 2017 when it released its year-end 2016 results, but instead it is seeing greater downward pressure on intermodal pricing.