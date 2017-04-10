Bloomberg: NBCUniversal plans video streaming service

NBCUniversal (CMCSA -0.9% ) plans to enter the over-the-top fray (joining rival network CBS), with a roadmap to open a streaming service using content from its array of networks in the next 12 to 18 months, Bloomberg reports.

That would mean tapping shows from its broadcast net (frequently second in the ratings to CBS this year) as well as cable nets Bravo, SyFy and USA Network.

There are still hurdles ahead as Comcast faces restrictions tied to its deal for NBCUniversal that toughen selling services made entirely of its own content.

CBS launched its CBS All Access product in late 2014, which includes live streaming of CBS shows along with an Prices range from $5.99/month to $9.99/month depending on whether customers want to pay extra for an ad-free library option.

NBC's still working out details on whether it will include a live feed of its broadcast network, and whether it will include sports. CBS also launched a streaming service for its Showtime premium cable net.

The smaller over-the-top offerings have yet to catch up to the giants -- Netflix, Amazon.com and Hulu. CBS services each have more than 1.5M subs, while HBO Now is past 2M.