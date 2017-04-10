Yellen: 'Pretty healthy' economy doesn't need Fed's foot on the gas

The U.S. economy is "pretty healthy" and the Federal Reserve is close to its twin goals, Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen says, matching expectations that the Fed may be committed to staying on an even keel despite a March jobs report that showed the smallest gains in nearly a year.

That likely means raising short-term interest rates to a neutral place, which is? Pretty low, she says, speaking this afternoon at the University of Michigan. Raising rates too fast could trigger another recession, she notes today -- but 4.5% unemployment is under the level where it could remain without inflation heating up.

The central bank wants inflation to hang around 2% -- not too hot, not too cool. But inflation's still not a big problem, she says. The economy's potential growth rate is below 2%.

Fed minutes released last week showed the governors had reducing the bank's massive balance sheet in front of mind, as well as some "perky" stock prices.

Asked about the falling labor participation rate, it's been falling for some time. "With an aging population, the trend is for it to fall further," she says.

S&P 500 futures are up a hair, +0.1%, with Dow futures essentially flat. Thirty-year U.S. Treasury futures are up 0.1%, while 10-year Treasury futures are up 0.06%.