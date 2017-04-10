United Continental traffic rises in March; overbooking incident sparks outrage

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) says its March traffic rose 3% Y/Y to 17.6B revenue passenger miles, and total capacity increased 3.4% to 21.66B available seat miles, while load factor - the percentage of available seats filled with passengers - fell 0.3% to 81.3%.

But UAL is in the news today amid an avalanche of negative publicity after a passenger was violently dragged from his seat because the trip was overbooked, and a video shot by a fellow passenger went viral; the ejected man was said to be a doctor who needed to see his patients, and the airline said it needed the seat for its own employees.

UAL CEO Oscar Munoz did not help the situation in his Orwellian statement addressing the incident, which said, in part: "This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers."