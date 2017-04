Argentina’s YPF is among the bidders for Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) refinery and network of gasoline stations in the country, Reuters reports.

Other nationally owned oil companies are interested in the assets but YPF is seen as having an edge because of its strong position in Argentina, according to the report.

The assets, including a 113K bbl/day refinery in Buenos Aires, are up for sale as part of Shell's program of asset sales to pay down debt after acquiring BG Group last year.