U.S. Cellular unveils prepaid unlimited-data plan

U.S. Cellular (USM +1.7% ) has launched an "unlimited" data plan as a prepaid option, the next step in a slowly heating war over wireless data.

The new plan joins an unlimited plan that the company set up for postpaid users in February. The new plan is $70/month for prepaid, adding to existing plans of $35/month for 1 GB and $45/month for 5 GB.

The company's postpaid unlimited plan comes at $60/month, which drops to $40/line for four lines.

As is now common with the new wave of unlimited plans, the bytes are uncapped but the service comes with restrictions: only standard-definition video rather than HD, and speeds drop to 2G level as users crest 22 GB of usage in a given month.