Nielsen launches out-of-home ratings with first client ESPN

Nielsen (NLSN -0.5% ) today launches its out-of-home audience reporting service, a long-in-the-works effort to get at previously invisible ratings from public viewership, with ESPN as its first client.

That's a fitting choice, as viewership of sporting events in bars and restaurants (not to mention airports, gyms and waiting rooms) goes essentially unmeasured.

ESPN2 is also opting in, which means getting Live through Live+7 ratings for time-shifted viewing. Subscribing networks will get day data delivered on a weekly basis. Out-of-home viewing (captured by Portable People Meters) will be combined with in-home viewing for more actionable data.

