Geron settling class-action securities suit for $6.25M

Geron (GERN +19.5% ) says in a filing that it's entered into a settlement resolving a consolidated class-action securities lawsuit.

In exchange for dismissal with prejudice of all claims against all defendants in the matter, Geron is settling for $6.25M in cash -- $6M of which will be paid by Geron's insurers, with the company ponying up $250K and admitting no wrongdoing.

The class consisted of buyers of the company's stock between Dec. 10, 2012 through and including March 11, 2014.

The settlement heads for a fairness hearing on July 21, 2017.

