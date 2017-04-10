Buy Alcoa before it gets bought, Gabelli says

Gabelli analysts suggest buying Alcoa (NYSE:AA), seeing the company as a possible takeover target whose shares now trade at a 31% discount to the estimated private market value, a gap that could close in an acquisition.

Gabelli says it also is confident in the stand-alone company because of low cost bauxite and alumina assets and a capable management team, and raises its 2017 adjusted EBITDA outlook to $2.1B from $1.95B and 2018 EBITDA to $2.03B from $1.99B.

Alcoa popped on March 30 due to speculation of a Rio Tinto bid for the company, and shares have remained higher ever since.