Barron's likes six E&P companies emerging stronger out of bankruptcy

Barron's profiles a half-dozen formerly debt-laden energy companies have come out of bankruptcy since last summer that are attracting interest from value-oriented investors: Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG), Ultra Petroleum (OTCPK:UPLMQ), SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD), Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK), Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) and Goodrich Petroleum (OTCQX:GDPP).

Barron's, a consistent critic of the old Linn Energy, says the new Linn is much different and aims to be a “growth-oriented exploration and production company” rather than a yield play.

On SD, analyst David Beard at Coker Palmer Institutional argues “you’re getting the stock for less than the value of its proven reserves with two upside catalysts,” referring to development in the Stack region and Niobrara in Colorado; he sees fair value for the stock at ~$22.

The bull case for HK, according to the article, is that the companyalcon will benefit from rising production and cash flow from its Permian assets and could be a takeover play.