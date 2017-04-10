Nasdaq picks up market share in 1Q17, reports higher volumes for March

U.S. equity options contracts recorded volume of 136M in Mar. vs. 120M in February.

Europe options and futures contracts recorded volume of 8.1M in Mar. vs. 6.6M in February. Mar.

U.S. Cash equity volume of 28,773M shares vs. 22,759M in February.

Mar. European cash equity shares traded of $73B vs. $70B in February.

Mar. U.S. Fixed income volume of $1,794B vs. 1,560B in February.

Mar. European fixed income volume of 2.8M contracts vs. 2.4M in February.

1Q17 U.S. equity options contract 385M; market share of 42.5%; revenue capture per contract $0.15.

1Q17 Europe options and futures contracts volume of 21.7M; revenue capture per contract $0.42.

1Q17 U.S. Cash equity volume of 74,740M shares; market share 17.6%; revenue per 1000 share $0.47.

1Q17 European cash equity shares traded of $206B; market share 66.8%; revenue capture per 1000 traded $0.11.

(NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Press Release