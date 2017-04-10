SunTrust: New Permian Basin well find could boost CXO, EGN, MTDR, WPX

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) recently reported to Texas regulators a significant Delaware Basin well discovery that SunTrust analysts say ranks as one of the best they have ever seen in the play.

SunTrust notes the prolific spot in the Permian Basin's second largest basin could benefit four other companies drilling in the region, particularly Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), which the firm rates as a Buy with a $175 price target.

CXO is in position to deliver 20% oil production growth this year while investing within its cash flow, and restart the double-digit production growth next year, SunTrust says, also liking the company’s below average debt load and its commodity price sensitivity.

SunTrust's three other Buy-rated E&P stocks with a strong Delaware Basin presence are Energen (NYSE:EGN), Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX); the firms respective stock price targets are $70, $35 and $24.