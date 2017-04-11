Qualcomm has latest salvo in iPhone legal fight with Apple

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has fired the latest shot in a legal battle with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), charging the giant with mischaracterizing Qualcomm's business and siccing international regulators on it.

In a late Monday federal court filing, Qualcomm says Apple wouldn't have an iPhone business -- which makes up about three-quarters of Apple's estimated $84B gross profit -- if it weren't for fair licensing of essential tech from Qualcomm.

Apple has responded over the past few months with global lawsuits charging Qualcomm with levying excessive royalties and benefiting from innovations unrelated to its patents.

Qualcomm now says it went out of its way to offer alternative licensing (which Apple rejected), and that in suing Qualcomm Apple is motivated by reducing the cost to make iPhones.