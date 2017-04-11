Vodafone presses for NBN wholesale service in Australia

Vodafone Australia (NASDAQ:VOD) argues that National Broadband Network should use its fixed-wireless network -- an "under-utilized asset" -- to offer wholesale mobile service to let carriers expand coverage countrywide.

NBN's fixed wireless is effectively delivered on the same LTE 4G network that carriers use, and so the wholesale network could be accomplished relatively easily, Vodafone argues.

It doesn't make sense for every carrier to duplicate infrastructure in regional areas and have NBN also build a fourth wireless network, its filing with the Joint Standing Committee on the NBN says.

Vodafone has the least network coverage across rural and remote parts of the country, vs. rivals Optus and Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY).