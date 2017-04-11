Asian markets edgy as North Korea amps up military rhetoric

Asian markets are on edge with North Korea warning it's ready for a "powerful force of arms" in response to a U.S. decision to send an aircraft carrier group into waters near the Korean peninsula.

North Korean officials said the U.S. act was reckless and it was ready for "war" in case of further military moves. “The DPRK is ready to react to any mode of war desired by the U.S.,” the country's foreign ministry said.

With the 105th birthday of the North Korean military's founding leader coming up on Saturday, some observers expect another nuclear test coming up this week.

China and South Korea will impose tougher sanctions on North Korea if it carries out nuclear or long-range missile tests.

The Nikkei was down 0.3% and Hang Seng down 0.7%; meanwhile, Shanghai +0.6%. The dollar extended losses against the safe-haven yen, down 0.24%, as did the euro (down 0.16%) and Aussie dollar (down 0.07%).

ETFs: FXY, YCS, JYN, YCL