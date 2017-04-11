LVMH hits record highs after earnings ride luxury rebound

LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) hit record highs in Paris today after posting Q1 revenues at €9.88B, well ahead of estimates for €9.5B, with an industrywide boost to demand for luxury items.

Revenues rose 15% on a headline basis and 13% organically. But the company -- owner of Louis Vuitton handbags as well as Fendi, Moet and Hennessy, warned such growth isn't to be expected all year, and will count on continued good consumer sentiment ("notably in China") and an improving U.S.

Fashion and leather goods (which made up more than half company earnings last year) saw organic revenue gains of 15%. But its units for wine-and-spirits and perfume-and-cosmetics also did better than expected.

Credit Suisse holds an Outperform rating on LVMH and has boosted its target price to €225 from €215, implying 7.1% upside from today's higher price (currently €210 in Paris).