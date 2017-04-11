Dialog tumbles amid signs Apple working on own battery-saving chip

German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor (OTC:DLGNF) has tumbled in Frankfurt, currently down 24.5% , as private bank Bankhaus Lampe downgrades the German chipmaker to Sell on risks that it might lose a crucial supplier deal with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

The investment bank points to strong evidence that Apple is working on its own power management integrated circuits (PMIC), after which it might drop Dialog's battery-saving chip ("at least in part") as soon as 2019.

A source says Apple is recruiting Dialog's top engineers in Munich, Reuters notes: "They are poaching like crazy."

Despite attempts to diversity beyond the iPhone giant, Dialog likely saw more than 70% of its 2016 revenues from Apple.

Dialog stock's been tracking for its biggest one-day loss in 17 years.