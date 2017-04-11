Toshiba files quarterly report without auditor endorsement

Risks that Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY, OTCPK:TOSBF) will be delisted are higher after the conglomerate took the unprecedented step of releasing its delayed financial results without an auditor endorsement.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata says it was unable to form an opinion of the results, which showed deep losses impacted by writedowns at its Westinghouse subsidiary.

Toshiba's operating loss for the nine months ended Dec. 31 hit ¥576.3B (about $5.2B), according to the twice-delayed filings, and the company says it had negative shareholders equity of ¥225.6B.