ZEW numbers show 'robust' German economy, positive sentiment

The ZEW Institute's review of economic conditions in Germany showed a "fairly robust" situation that's likely to continue.

"The German economic situation has proved fairly robust in the first quarter," says ZEW President Achim Wambach alongside a release of current conditions numbers that rose to 80.1 points, vs. last month's 77.3.

The investor sentiment index, meanwhile, hit 19.5 points vs. last month's 12.8. That's its highest level since August 2015, portending some continued strength.

Following those numbers, the euro is up 0.11% against the dollar and up 0.12% against the pound. Meanwhile, the DAX is off 0.2% to 12,175.49.

