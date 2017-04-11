iRobot launches Japan operation with closing of Sales On Demand Corporation acquisition

iRobot (IRBT) closed the previously announced acquisition of the iRobot-related distribution business of privately-held Sales On Demand Corporation based in Tokyo, Japan.

The preliminary purchase price of approximately $18M, equal to the book value of the acquired assets, is subject to adjustments and will be finalized no later than May 18, 2017.

The company also appointed Hajime Hikino as president and representative executive officer of iRobot Japan.

Most recently, Mr. Hikino served as Representative Director at Bose K.K. where he oversaw Asia sales and channel development.

"iRobot is excited to begin a new chapter in Japan, a market that has proven very successful in the past and holds even more promise for the future," said Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer of iRobot. "We welcome Hajime, and the entire team in Japan, to iRobot as we continue to drive increased adoption of robots for the home and solidify our leadership position in the market."

Additional financial details will be provided in the company's Q1 earnings release on April 25, 2017.

