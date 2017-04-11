Mitek lands mobile ID verification patent

Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK) announces that it landed a new patent for identification for document verification using a mobile device's RFID reader and camera.

Mitek now has 29 patents issued and 16 patents pending.

“By combining RFID and optical character recognition, we are able to verify that the printed information on the ID matches the data encoded in the ID’s embedded RFID chip, increasing confidence that the identity document is authentic," says Mitek CTO Stephen Ritter.

Detailed patent info: U.S. Patent No. 14,722,058

Source: Press Release