Inotek completes patient recruitment in Phase 2 trial of a FDC of trabodenoson and latanoprost; shares ahead 5% premarket

Inotek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ITEK) announces the completion of the active recruitment phase of the Phase 2 dose-ranging trial of a fixed-dose combination (FDC) of trabodenoson and latanoprost for the treatment of glaucoma. Top-line data from the FDC study are expected in July.

Inotek has also secured a meeting with the FDA in Q2 to discuss the trabodenoson monotherapy program.

The trial enrolling ~200 patients will assess the overall benefit/risk profile of binocular topical application of different daily doses of trabodenoson (3.0% and 6.0%) in combination with latanoprost (0.005% or 0.0025%) for eight weeks in patients with ocular hypertension or primary open-angle glaucoma.