Cableco Altice files for initial public offering of U.S. operations

As it signaled at the end of last year, Altice (OTCPK:ATCEY) has filed for an initial public offering for its Altice USA unit.

That unit wraps up its U.S. acquisitions of Suddenlink and Cablevision, each of which have increased investment with plans to boost fiber-to-the-premises in the U.S.

Details are scarce at the moment; the firm's filing has a placeholder offering amount of $100M, though it could seek to raise up to $2B.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are serving as joint book-running managers.

S-1 filing