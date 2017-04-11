Google hits back at gender pay-gap claim

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) Vice President of People Operations Eileen Naughton says the company has a gender "blind" approach to pay, noting those who determine compensation levels do not have access to gender data.

The company also measures individual salary calculations to make sure there are no statistically significant differences between men's and women's compensation.

The Department of Labor charges, says Naughton, were done "without any supporting data or methodology."

