Tonix Pharma reports FDA Initial Cross-Disciplinary Breakthrough meeting results on TNX-102 SL for PTSD; shares ahead 43% premarket

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ:TNXP) announces the receipt of official minutes from its Initial Cross-Disciplinary Breakthrough Meeting held with the FDA on March 9. Upon being awarded Breakthrough Therapy designation, Tonix was invited to meet with the FDA to evaluate the feasibility of accelerating the development and registration of TNX-102 SL for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix, says, "The FDA’s standard of evidence for drug approval typically requires two positive Phase 3 trials; however, following our Initial Cross-Disciplinary Breakthrough Meeting, the FDA confirmed a single-study new drug application approval could be possible based on statistically persuasive topline data from the ongoing HONOR study.”

TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.