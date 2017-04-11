North Atlantic Drilling wins 10-year rig contracts with ConocoPhillips

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) +14.7% premarket as its North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) subsidiary secures 10-year contract awards with ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for the West Elara and West Linus jack-ups for work at the Ekofisk field offshore Norway.

Total additional backlog for the new contract awards is estimated at $1.4B, excluding performance bonuses.

The new West Elara contract, which is expected to begin in October 2017, includes a period of fixed dayrates until March 2020 and a market indexed rate applicable thereafter until October 2027.

An existing contract for West Linus is extended from May 2019 until end of 2028 at a market indexed dayrate.