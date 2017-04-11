Huawei moving heavily into public cloud with eyes on Amazon, Alibaba

Huawei plans to take on a pair of giants as it moves into public cloud services.

The upstart telecoms equipment maker targets Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) as it pursues an expansion with a dedicated cloud division that will add 2,000 jobs this year, it says.

That should provide a new software-based revenue stream even as spending on smartphones and telecom infrastructure (Huawei's focus) goes on the decline.

It faces a challenge in China from Alibaba Cloud -- which is also a client of Huawei infrastructure and services -- but it also squares off against a new entrant, a combination between Dalian Wanda and IBM (NYSE:IBM).

As for Amazon and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): "Compete and coexist with AWS and Microsoft, I believe that is the trend we are going to see," says Huawei Deputy Chairman Eric Xu.