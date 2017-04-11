Disney made a top pick at Goldman; +0.7% premarket

Beauty and the Beast and a promising fiscal 2018 slate should drive record studio profits over the next two years, says analyst Drew Borst, reiterating a Buy rating on Disney (NYSE:DIS), and adding the stock to Goldman's Americas Conviction List.

"We expect FY18 to be Disney's best film slate ever with 4 Marvel films, 2 Star Wars film, and 3 animated films ... Like Beauty and the Beast, all of these films have large consumer product opportunities which could drive upside at the studio and consumer products."

Borst lifts his fiscal 2017 EPS forecast to $6.05 from $5.87. The Street is at $5.95.

His $138 price target suggests nearly 23% upside .