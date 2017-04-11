Barfresh enters into sales agreement with foodservice operator Centerplate

Barfresh Food Group (OTCQB:BRFH) reached a sales agreement with Centerplate (CVP).

The agreement allows Barfresh access to its award winning foodservice outlets across its diverse base of customers that spans entertainment, sports and convention venues among others.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company's CEO stated, "We are very proud to partner with Centerplate in this growing category and are now in a position to offer their clients our single serve product, or our new Easy Pour solution which enhances customer turnover in extremely high traffic properties. Centerplate is a recognized leader within contract foodservice with a particular emphasis on sporting related venues, making for an ideal match for Barfresh. We are proud to already be serving Barfresh product in Centerplate operated locations such as Levi Stadium, the NCAA Headquarters and Museum, the Indianapolis Convention Center and the Indianapolis Zoo. This sales agreement will allow Barfresh access to Centerplate’s entire roster of elite venues and we are looking forward to the opportunity to enhance their customers’ offerings with our better-for-you beverage option, while also supporting their business with a new high margin category using our solution.”

Press Release