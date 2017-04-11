Rapid7 +12.8% as preliminary losses look better than forecast

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is up 12.8% premarket after noting preliminary numbers for its first quarter show a better-than-forecast loss per share.

Revenues are expected at or above the high end of previous guidance for $42.6M-$44M (vs. consensus for $43.4M), a non-GAAP loss from operations better than prior guidance for losses of $10.9M to $9.9M, and EPS to be better than forecast -$0.26 to -$0.24 (vs. consensus for -$0.24).

Rapid7 is also reiterating full-year guidance for revenues of $192M-$198M (vs. consensus for $195.4M) and billings of $224M-$234M.

It plans to release Q1 results on May 9 after the closing bell, with a conference call to follow that day at 4:30 p.m. ET.