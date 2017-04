America Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) reports revenue passenger miles fell back 1.2% in March to 18.787B. Domestic RPMs were down 1.9% Y/Y.

Capacity was down 0.9% during the month to 23.047B available seat miles. Domestic ASMs fell 2.0%.

March load factor -20 bps to 81.5%.

YTD load factor -40 bps to 79.2%.

American expects Q1 revenue per available seat miles to be +2% to +4% vs. +1.5% to +3.5% prior guidance. A pre-tax margin rate of +4% to +6% is also anticipated.