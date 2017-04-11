Rio Tinto not meeting diversity targets, investor says ahead of chairman vote

Hermes Investment Management says it will vote against the re-election of Jan du Plessis as chairman of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) because of the company’s policy on boardroom diversity.

Rio has two women on its board but Hermes believes the company has not been convincing enough about its plans to broaden the gender composition of its boardroom.

Hermes, which represent ~0.5% of Rio’s London shares, said it wrote to the chairs of the U.K.’s largest companies warning them it would be concerned if they had fewer than 25% of women on their boards and lacked a credible plan to raise it to the government’s target of 33% by 2020.

Du Plessis is due to retire soon from the company, so the Hermes vote is only a symbolic gesture.