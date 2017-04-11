Scientific Games acquires Spicerack media

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) completed the acquisition of privately held mobile and social game company Spicerack Media, Inc. for an undisclosed term.

The acquisition will be immediately accretive to earnings and cash flow.

Barry Cottle, Chief Executive, SG Interactive, said, "We are excited by the addition of Spicerack's talented team and complementary nature of their successful bingo game offering to our expanding portfolio of rapidly growing social casino apps. The acquisition will be immediately accretive and provide additional momentum in the mobile gaming space, as we look to exceed players' expectations of exciting and engaging gaming entertainment experiences."

Press Release