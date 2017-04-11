Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

SALE +49% to be acquired by Harland Clarke Holdings for $11.60 per share in Cash.

TNXP +30% on reporting Results from U.S. FDA Initial Cross-Disciplinary Breakthrough Meeting on TNX-102 SL for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder.

CBIO +16% on reaching key Milestone Reached in Catalyst’s Subcutaneous Factor IX Program.

GLBS +9% on reaching an Agreement with two of its Lenders.

CTRV +8% on highlighting New Data at EASL The International Liver Congress™ 2017 in Amsterdam.

SVU +7% on acquiring Unified Grocers.

IDRA +6% on advances Investigational Treatment – Intratumoral IMO-2125 in Combination with Ipilimumab - for Unmet Need in Anti-PD-1 Refractory Metastatic Melanoma.

WINT +6% on announcing Successful Completion of Second and Final AEROSURF® Phase 2b Clinical Trial Interim Safety Review.

NTLA +5% on announcing European Patent Office’s Decision to Grant CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Technology Patent.