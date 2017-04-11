Worrying slowdown in bank lending

If the economy is doing as well as much of the data and Fed members would have us believe - particularly amid the post-election confidence boost - than why the sudden slowdown in bank lending, asks Aaron Back in the WSJ.

According to the latest Federal Reserve data, total loans and leases at commercial banks are up just 3.8% Y/Y as of March 29. That compares to growth of 6.4% for all 2016 and a 7.6% pace as of late October.

The biggest slowdown has been in loans to businesses - up just 2.8% Y/Y vs. 8.9% growth in October. Goldman estimates that drop translates into a $100B shortfall in loans.

Possible explanations might be that corporations are tapping the bond market instead of banks for debt, or that energy companies - which turned to banks in a big way amid last year's crash - have slowed down their borrowing. But Capital Economics' Paul Ashworth notes the decline in borrowing is across the board - with mortgages, consumer loans, and commercial property all down in addition to C&I.

It should make for an interesting bank earnings season (starting later this week).