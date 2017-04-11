Stocks set for little change at the open

Stock futures tilt slightly lower amid investor jitters over the conflict in Syria and rising tensions with North Korea; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.1% .

Major European markets trade mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.7% , France's CAC +0.1% and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.3% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.6% .

In corporate news, Walt Disney +1.1% pre-market after its stock was added to the Conviction Buy List at Goldman Sachs, but United Continental -2.2% after reporting unit revenue guidance, which followed a video yesterday showing the forced removal of a passenger from an overbooked plane.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, profiting from the mild risk-off sentiment; the benchmark 10-year yield is lower by 3 bps at 2.34%.

U.S. crude oil -0.1% at $53.01/bbl.

Still ahead: job openings and labor turnover