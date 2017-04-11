Aftershocks from the Whole Foods Market shakeup

Jefferies sees the presence of Jana Partners looming over Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) as a positive. A "quicker" pace of change and improved accountability should benefit shareholders.

Pivotal Research sticks with a Sell rating on Whole Foods, saying the core issue of declining store traffic will be tough to solve.

Wells Fargo calls the real estate owned by Whole Foods the "low hanging fruit" that could lead to significant gains through closures and 365 conversions.

Edward Jones thinks a WFM sale provides the more upside than a turnaround. Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:AHODF, OTCQX:ADRNY) are frequently mentioned as potential acquirers of Whole Foods.

Keep an eye on United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) and Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) as two key Whole Foods suppliers that could be in harm's way as the shakeup plays out.

Sources: Bloomberg and CNBC

The 52-week high on Whole Foods is $35.58.

