Pangaea Logistics Solutions announces retirement of CFO Tony Laura

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) announced the retirement of Chief Financial Officer Anthony "Tony" Laura.

Gianni Del Signore, who served the company as a Controller will replcae Mr. Laura.

Mr. Laura will remain with the Company as a director and continues to be a major shareholder.

Ed Coll, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Tony was an instrumental force in the early days of the company's formation, expanding its reach with vessel acquisitions, forming joint ventures and attracting long term capital to grow the business. We thank him for his contributions and look forward to his continued involvement. Gianni has been a key member of our executive leadership team and brings an unmatched level of dedication which we are confident will lead to great success in his new role, and I'm excited to announce his appointment as Chief Financial Officer."

Source: Press Release