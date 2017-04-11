What will 3G Capital do?

CNBC is reporting that there is no truth to the reports that 3G Capital is interested in making an offer for Panera Bread (PNRA +0.1% ).

The 3G shadow hangs over a number of food sector companies -- including Mondelez International (MDLZ -0.5% ), Coca-Cola (KO -0.1% ) and General Mills (GIS -0.4% ) -- with another mega-deal seen coming down the road. The rich premium on Panera would have quashed some of that 3G speculation regarding major food players.

