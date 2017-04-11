Gold and bond prices gain on beating war drums

The new boss is looking a lot like the old boss(es), lobbing missiles into the Middle East, and making regime change threats which may or may not have to be backed up with additional American action. Throw North Korea into that mix as well.

Stocks are somewhat rattled, the S&P 500 down 0.65% and the Nasdaq off 0.8% , but money is flowing into U.S. government paper and gold.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down six basis points to 2.30%. TLT +1% , TBT -2%

Gold is higher by 1.6% to $1,273.50 per ounce. GLD +1.35%

