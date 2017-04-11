Alliance Healthcare Services enters into merger agreement with Tahoe Investment Group

Alliance HealthCare Services (AIQ +25.9% ) signed a definitive merger agreement with Tahoe Investment Group.

Tahoe Group will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Alliance for US $13.25 per share in cash, or a total payment of approximately US $75M to equity holders of Alliance other than the Tahoe Group.

The US $13.25 per share price represents a premium of 67% over the Company’s closing trading price on December 9, 2016, the last trading day prior to Tahoe’s initial proposal was publicly disclosed, and a premium of 38% over the US $9.60 purchase price per share initially offered by Tahoe.

“We continue to be supportive of Alliance’s strategy in the United States and China,” says Qisen Huang, Chairman and Founder of Tahoe. Huang continued, “Healthcare has been a major focus for Tahoe in the last two years and we expect to continue to expand our healthcare business lines globally to benefit the health of those we serve.”

Upon closing of the merger, Alliance will become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Tahoe. Alliance’s executive management team is expected to remain in place. All of Alliance’s divisions within the United States are expected to continue unaffected.

