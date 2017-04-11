Valuating the car of the future

AutoNation (AN -0.1% ) CEO Mike Jackson has a thought or two on the valuation of Tesla (TSLA -0.6% ) compared to General Motors (GM -0.4% ). "Clearly General Motors is undervalued and Tesla is overvalued," he said on the sidelines of an industry gathering.

Jackson hit the usual negative talking points on Tesla of increased competition, profitability and valuation, while also giving an insider's perspective that gas prices in the U.S. will remain depressed due to the hydraulic fracturing boom.

For GM investors edgy over the inability of the company to break free from its lowly earnings multiple - despite racking up profit of over $9B last year - Business Insider's Matthew DeBord gives hope. DeBord posted a very positive review of the all-electric Bolt last month and nailed the pro-Bolt argument with the following quote.

"For a decade, Tesla has given us the car of the future: a sexy, high-performance, networked, and lately semi-self-driving luxury electric car. Last year, Chevy brought us the new car of the future: relatively inexpensive, with decent performance, also networked, and most importantly, plugged into multiple business models. Oh, and it's manufactured at massive industrial scale in the USA."

It's left for investors to sort out how to value the car of the future whether it's the Model 3, Bolt or neither.

In related news, a 3-year Chevy Bolt lease at $329 per month was spotted out in the wild today.