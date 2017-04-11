Chip sector lower after ON Semi downgrade, concern over Apple business

A fancy valuation combined with industry growth set to peak in June was enough for Credit Suisse's John Pitzer to downgrade ON Semi, which was down as much as 7%, but has rebounded to a 4% loss .

Then here's Dialog Semiconductor which crumbled in German trade on worry it might lose a crucial supplier deal with Apple. That's leaking over into Cirrus Logic (CRUS -3.8% ), where Apple accounted for about 85% of company revenue in a recent quarter.

Other sizable Apple vendors include Micron (MU -2.7% ), Qualcomm (QCOM -2.2% ), and Analog Devices (ADI -2.1% ).

SOXX -1.3%

ETFs: SOXL, SMH, USD, SOXX, XSD, SOXS, PSI, SSG, FTXL, XTH