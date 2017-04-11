Production mishaps at Fitbit; shares down 2.8%

According to a report at Yahoo Finance, Fitbit's (FIT -2.8% ) first "proper" smartwatch and first-ever bluetooth headphones - originally scheduled for release this spring - aren't coming out until the fall thanks to a series of production mishaps.

“In one of the more final prototypes, the GPS wasn’t working because the antennae wasn’t in the right place,” says a source. “They had to go back to the drawing board to redesign the product so the GPS got a strong signal.”

Also noted were problems making the smartwatch fully waterproof, and it's unclear if that feature will be included - a sizable drawback given Apple's Watch Series 2.