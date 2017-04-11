Ford preps for SUV future

Ford (F -0.2% ) estimates that the SUV segment will account for more than 45% of all non-premium cars in the U.S, within five to seven years.

The automaker says it will add five all-new SUVs to its lineup in North America by 2020 to keep pace with the trend.

As part of its SUV expansion, the company is also refreshing current models. The new 2018 Explorer will have technology improvements and more choice, including an available 4G modem with standard new Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 devices, plus SYNC 3.

Source: Press Release