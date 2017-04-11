Moody's upgrades Petrobras ratings, changes outlook to positive

Petrobras (PBR -0.8% ) is lower even as Moody's upgrades the company's credit ratings, saying the move reflects its expectations for continued improvement in the company's liquidity profile and financial metrics over the next 12 months.

Moody's also cites strength in the Brazilian real and fuel price liberalization, which sustained margins and wholesale market share, while also noting that PBR still has $8.8B in debt maturing in 2017 and another $11.3B maturing in 2018.

The ratings have a positive outlook, meaning Moody's could boost ratings higher if the company's liquidity and overall credit risk continues to improve over the next 18 months.